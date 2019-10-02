UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Issues Notices To Punjab Govt, Others In Hospitals Name Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:39 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Punjab Government and others on a petition seeking directions for changing names of hospitals and educational institutions named after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

The single bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition filed by one Ali Ahmad.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that the many hospitals and educational institutions were named after Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

The hospitals and institutes were built with public money but they were being used for personal projection, he added.

He contended that Nawaz Sharif was a convict and no hospital or institute could be named after him.He pleaded with the court to issue directions for changing names of the hospitals and institutes.

