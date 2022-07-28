Lahore High Court issues notices to secretary on plea against appointment of UHS VC

UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to secretary Specialized Healthcare Department and others on a petition challenging appointment of Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore as vice-chancellor (VC) of University of Health Sciences (UHS).

The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan issued the notices on a petition filed by Dr Asad Aslam.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client had served as pro vice chancellor of King Edward Medical University.

He submitted that the petitioner applied for the posts of vice chancellors in medical universities after the Punjab government sought applications for the purpose.

He submitted that after being shortlisted, the petitioner appeared in the interview and got higher marks. He submitted that despite the recommendations of the search committee and higher marks, the petitioner was ignored and Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore was appointed as UHS VC.

He submitted that the appointment of Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore was not made on merit and pleaded with the court to set aside the notification issued for the purpose and order reprocess for appointment.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the respondents for next weekand sought reply.

