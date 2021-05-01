Lahore High Court judge distributes cars to 27 civil judges

On the directions of the Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, 27 under-training civil judges were given cars in a ceremony held here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directions of the Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, 27 under-training civil judges were given cars in a ceremony held here on Friday.

The ceremony was held at LHC judges' Liberary. Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi attended the ceremony as special guest and distributed keys among the civil judges.

Directorate of District Judiciary Director General Saeed Ullah, Punjab Judicial academy acting Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, and others also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi expressed satisfaction on excellent training being provided to judicial officers by the Punjab Judicial Academy. He urged the under-training judicial officers to perform their duties with utmost devotion.