Open Menu

Lahore High Court (LHC) Acquits Hanif Abbasi In Ephedrine Quota Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) acquits Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine quota case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine quota case.

The bench allowed Hanif Abbasi's appeal and set aside the sentence handed down by the trial court.

The division bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, announced the reserved verdict on an appeal filed by Hanif Abbasi against his conviction. The bench had reserved its verdict on the appeal after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, a day earlier.

Earlier, in his final arguments, Hanif Abbasi's counsel argued that the trial court handed down life imprisonment to his client in the ephedrine quota case. He submitted that the conviction was against the case facts as the appellant never misused the ephedrine quota.

He submitted that the conviction was not sustainable in the eyes of law and pleaded with the court to set aside it.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea and requested the bench to dismiss the appeal.

In July 2018, a Rawalpindi Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) court handed life imprisonment to Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine quota case. However, an LHC bench suspended the sentence and granted him bail in 2019.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a case in June 2012 against Hanif Abbasi and other suspects under sections 9-C, 14 and 15 of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act for misuse of 500kg of ephedrine.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rawalpindi June July 2018 2019 Muslim Court Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor pri ..

DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor prices

38 seconds ago
 Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ..

Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ice

40 seconds ago
 PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping ..

PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping Israeli violence against Pales ..

7 minutes ago
 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) sports gala starts

7 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mi ..

AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project ..

7 minutes ago
PPP workers protest against declined rates of pad ..

PPP workers protest against declined rates of paddy

7 minutes ago
 Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce gre ..

Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce greenhouse gas emission: say expe ..

4 minutes ago
 CVDs, major cause of mortality worldwide: Dr Rehan ..

CVDs, major cause of mortality worldwide: Dr Rehan Omar

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Putin says world conflicts 'strengthen' t ..

Russia's Putin says world conflicts 'strengthen' ties with China

4 minutes ago
 G42 and OpenAI partner to deploy advanced AI in UA ..

G42 and OpenAI partner to deploy advanced AI in UAE and broader region

24 minutes ago
 Experts denounce hospital bombing in Gaza, Call fo ..

Experts denounce hospital bombing in Gaza, Call for International Action

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan