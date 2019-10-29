Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns Maryam Nawaz bail plea till Oct 30

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz's bail petition in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till Wednesday (October 30)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz's bail petition in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till Wednesday (October 30).

The bench adjourned the hearing on a request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials. The bench was apprised that the prosecutor concerned was busy before Islamabad High Court in Nawaz Sharif bail matter.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the post-arrest bail petition of the PML-N leader.

The bench had sought arguments from the defence counsel and NAB prosecutor for today after the bureau filed its reply to the bail petition on Monday (Oct 28).

The NAB accused Maryam Nawaz of committing money laundering through investments of huge amounts being main shareholder of the CSM.

Maryam Nawaz through her bail plea complained about being subjected to double jeopardy saying a JIT made in Panama papers had already investigated the same matter and decided to not file any reference. She also questioned jurisdiction of the NAB's chairman for approving the impugned inquiry under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz had also filed a civil miscellaneous application in the case for her release on humanitarian grounds to look after his father in hospital.