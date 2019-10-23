UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Adjourns Maryam's Bail Petition Till 30th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns Maryam's bail petition till 30th

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/money laundering case, till Oct 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/money laundering case, till Oct 30.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the post-arrest petition filed by the PML-N leader.

A prosecutor on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeared before the bench and sought time for filing the parawise comments to the petition.

However, the defence counsel stated that the bureau was using delaying tactics.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing till Oct 30 and directed bureau for filing the comments by the next date of hearing.

Maryam Nawaz through her petition submitted that she was arrested in connection with Chaudhry Sugar Mills/money laundering case, though her family assets, including CSM had been investigated by a joint investigation team in Panama leaks case already, and the apex court had not directed the NAB to file any reference regarding the CSM or assets owned by Maryam Nawaz.

She further argued that the bureau could not investigate the matter untill the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan asked for it. She submitted that the bureau misused the National Accountability Ordinance to arrest her whereas all allegations were baseless. She pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to her.

On September 25, an accountability court sent Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas to jail on judicial remand. They remained on physical remand for 48 days since their arrest on August 8.

NAB had accused Maryam Nawaz of committing money laundering through investments of heavy amounts being main shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM).

