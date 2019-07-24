UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Adjourns Rana Mashhood's Plea Till Aug 7

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns Rana Mashhood's plea till Aug 7

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by PML-N sitting MPA and former provincial minister Rana Mashhood challenging National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) call-up notices and placing of his name on black list till August 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by PML-N sitting MPA and former provincial minister Rana Mashhood challenging National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) call-up notices and placing of his name on black list till August 7.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the petition filed by the former minister.

Rana Mashhood along with his counsel appeared before the bench at the outset of the proceedings. Mashhood's counsel argued that the Bureau initiated an inquiry against his client on charges of corruption in youth festivals organised by him as then minister for sports and youth affairs.

He submitted that the Bureau closed the inquiry in 2017, adding that his client was ready to cooperate in investigations if some new evidence had emerged.

The court was apprised that the NAB and Interior ministry had filed replies in response to court directions.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till August 7 and gave an opportunity to the Federal government for filing reply till the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bench had stopped the NAB from taking coercive measures against Rana Mashhood.

