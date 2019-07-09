The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif's personal doctor Adnan to examine his health in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif's personal doctor Adnan to examine his health in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.However, the court remarked that Sharif's personal doctor would not be allowed to speak to the media after his check-up.

Acting Chief Justice Mamoon-ur-Rasheed took up an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

A lawyer representing Punjab Government's stance on the matter in the court asserted that Sharif was being provided all facilities in the jail and told the court that Dr Adnan has been spreading rumours about the health of Sharif.The court further directed that Dr Adnan could only perform Sharif s check-up in presence of jail doctors.

"If Dr Adnan is qualified, then what is the problem in sending him inside the jail for the treatment [of Nawaz Sharif]," Justice Mamoon-ur-Rasheed said.