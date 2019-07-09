UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Allows Dr Adnan To Examine Nawaz Sharif's Health In Jail

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:59 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) allows Dr Adnan to examine Nawaz Sharif's health in jail

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif's personal doctor Adnan to examine his health in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif's personal doctor Adnan to examine his health in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.However, the court remarked that Sharif's personal doctor would not be allowed to speak to the media after his check-up.

Acting Chief Justice Mamoon-ur-Rasheed took up an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

A lawyer representing Punjab Government's stance on the matter in the court asserted that Sharif was being provided all facilities in the jail and told the court that Dr Adnan has been spreading rumours about the health of Sharif.The court further directed that Dr Adnan could only perform Sharif s check-up in presence of jail doctors.

"If Dr Adnan is qualified, then what is the problem in sending him inside the jail for the treatment [of Nawaz Sharif]," Justice Mamoon-ur-Rasheed said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Doctor Muslim Media All Court

Recent Stories

UAE defence official, German Ambassador discuss is ..

29 seconds ago

Avenfield Reference: Accountability Court summons ..

17 minutes ago

2019: All Upcoming and Old Huawei Devices are Goog ..

25 minutes ago

TECNO To Provide Camon I Sky3 To The Punjab Emerge ..

32 minutes ago

Govt knows video is not tampered: Abbasi

33 minutes ago

Ambassador 'has PM's full support' despite Trump c ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.