Lahore High Court (LHC) Allows Restaurants To Operate From Iftar To Sehar In Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) allows restaurants to operate from iftar to sehar in Ramadan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed city's restaurants to operate from iftar to sehar during the holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed city's restaurants to operate from iftar to sehar during the holy month of Ramadan.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to control rising smog.

A counsel for the restaurants' owners argued before the court that the restaurants were facing problems due to timings. He submitted that in compliance with court directions, if the restaurants were closed at 11.

00pm, then how they could be open at sehar time. He pleaded with the court to amend the previous orders and allowed restaurants to operate from intarsia to separate.

At this, the court allowed restaurants to operate from intarsia to separate during Ramadan.

The court also directed authorities to take strict action against industries involved in throwing waste water into river.

Previously, the court had ordered restaurants to close their services by 11 pm, in the wake of rising smog.

