Lahore High Court (LHC) allows Shahbaz Gill to travel abroad for 4 weeks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted one-time permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill to travel America for four weeks.

A three member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Shahbaz Gill challenging the step of putting his name on exit control list ( ECL).

The bench also sought a reply from the Federal government to the petition.

The PTI leader had approached the court against putting his name on the ECL.