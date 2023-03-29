UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Allows Shahbaz Gill To Travel Abroad For 4 Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) allows Shahbaz Gill to travel abroad for 4 weeks

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted one-time permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill to travel America for four weeks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted one-time permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill to travel America for four weeks.

A three member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Shahbaz Gill challenging the step of putting his name on exit control list ( ECL).

The bench also sought a reply from the Federal government to the petition.

The PTI leader had approached the court against putting his name on the ECL.

