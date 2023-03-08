UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Announce Reserved Verdict In PTI Sit-in Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) announce reserved verdict in PTI sit-in case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday announced the reserved verdict on the petition filed by Anjuman Tajran, Rawalpindi Cantonment, against the closure of roads and shutting down of educational institutions due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march in Rawalpindi in the first week of November last year.

In the verdict, LHC Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza declared that the Rawalpindi administration, including Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer, Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner, had failed to clear the roads.

The Court also issued an inquiry order to the Secretary Establishment Division and the Chief Secretary Punjab and sought an inquiry report in three months.

The petitioner, Counsels Razak Mirza and Asad Abbasi, during the case hearings, gave arguments on various constitutional provisions and legal aspects.

The petition filed on PTI's call for a sit-in in Rawalpindi stated that due to the PTI government in Punjab, the Rawalpindi district administration had allowed written permission, adding under the constitution, any movement cannot be stopped in any way.

During the case hearings, they had argued before the Court that citizens, including students, ambulances and patients, faced difficulties due to the sit-in.

