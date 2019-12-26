Lahore High Court (LHC) bench hearing Maryam Nawaz petitions dissolved

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) bench hearing Maryam Nawaz daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif petitions has been dissolved due to court's winter holidays .Maryam Nawaz petition was to come up for hearing before LHC bench presided over by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi on December 26 but the bench was dissolved due to winter holidays of court.

According to sources bench was not available for hearing of the case on the dates fixed for hearing due to vacations.

Its members were on leave.The case has been returned to Chief Justice LHC so that it could be presented before other bench.It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz had filed petition seeking removal of her name from ECL and return of her passport.