Lahore High Court (LHC) Bench Hearing Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz Petitions Dissolved

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:33 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) bench hearing Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz petitions dissolved

Lahore High Court (LHC) bench hearing Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Sharif petitions has been dissolved

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) bench hearing Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Sharif petitions has been dissolved.LHC bench comprising Justice Tariq Abbasi and Justice Mushtaq Chaudhry were hearing the petitions of Maryam Nawaz.

Chief Justice LHC has constituted new bench comprising Justice Baqir Ali Najfi and Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh following the dissolution of bench.Maryam Nawaz has taken the plea in her petition that her name has been included in ECL without serving her notice which constitutes sheer breach of fundamental rights.She also prayed the court the memorandum on inclusion of her name in ECL be declared unconstitutional and null and void.Maryam Nawaz has also filed petition seeking return of her passport to her.

