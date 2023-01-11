UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Cancels Farrukh Khokhar's Bail In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 08:40 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Farrukh Khokhar, the son of late Taji Khokhar in the murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Farrukh Khokhar, the son of late Taji Khokhar in the murder case.

Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz of LHC Rawalpindi Bench, while hearing the case, canceled the bail of Farrukh Khokhar in the Majid Satti murder case granted by the district court.

The accused, Farrukh Khokhar was arrested by the Sadiqabad police and transferred him to the police station.

Malik Fakhar Advocate, appeared in the court on behalf of the plaintiff and Malik Waheed Anjum on behalf of the accused, Farrukh Khokhar.

The accused will be produced in the local court for further investigation.

Earlier, PTI activist Majid Satti was shot dead by motorcyclists on August 24, 2022 and a case was registered against Farrukh Khokhar and others at the Sadiqabad Police Station.

