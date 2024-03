Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes administration committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Friday reconstituted a seven-member administration committee of the court.

The committee headed by the chief justice includes Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najfi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Aalia Neelam, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Sadaqat Ali as its members.

LHC Registrar Sheikh Khalid Bashir issued a notification for reconstitution of the administration committee.