Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan meets HCBA Multan delegation

Published April 26, 2024 | 08:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A delegation from the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Multan, led by President Malik Sajjad Haider Maitla, met Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Friday.

The delegation also included Secretary-General Syed Anees Mehdi and Senior Advocate Malik Masroor Haider Usman.

The delegation extended an invitation to the chief justice to visit the High Court Bar Association Multan at the earliest. The leaders of the lawyers apprised the chief justice of the issues faced by the bar associations in the Multan division and discussed matters of mutual interest. They praised the initiatives taken by the chief justice for the convenience of lawyers and litigants and offered suggestions for the welfare of the bar associations.

President of the High Court Bar Association Multan requested the chief justice to increase the number of judges at the LHC's Multan Bench, as the current shortage was causing a backlog of cases.

He also suggested that lawyers from the Multan bar be considered for appointment as judges in the LHC.

Additionally, the delegation demanded air conditioners and 500 executive chairs for the High Court Bar Association Multan's conference hall, adequate funds for lawyers' welfare, and the establishment of a ladies' bar room and day care center for female bar members.

The chief justice said that the provision of speedy and quality justice was the top priority of the LHC, and lawyers might support in making the justice system more effective. He promised to address the issues of the Multan division bar associations on a priority basis and utilize all available resources for the welfare of young lawyers.

