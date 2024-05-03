Open Menu

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan Visits Rawalpindi Bench

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan visits Rawalpindi Bench

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan of Friday visited the Rawalpindi Bench, where he was briefed on professional matters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan of Friday visited the Rawalpindi Bench, where he was briefed on professional matters.

Upon his arrival at the Bench, the chief justice was warmly received by Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz.

During the briefing, various administrative issues were also discussed. The chief justice also took round of various sections of the bench, and appreciated the staff for their professionalism.

The chief justice, in his remarks, observed that the Rawalpindi Bench was playing an important role in dispensation of justice.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, ..

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab

3 minutes ago
 ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20 ..

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024

3 minutes ago
 Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challen ..

Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches

3 minutes ago
 Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable inju ..

Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra

5 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

5 minutes ago
 Privincial health minister visits Children Complex ..

Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities

5 minutes ago
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market ..

Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut

5 minutes ago
 Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR ..

Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo

3 minutes ago
 PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

25 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiq ..

President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..

3 minutes ago
 PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Ra ..

PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi

13 minutes ago
 Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Ministe ..

Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan