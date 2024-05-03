Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan visits Rawalpindi Bench

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan of Friday visited the Rawalpindi Bench, where he was briefed on professional matters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan of Friday visited the Rawalpindi Bench, where he was briefed on professional matters.

Upon his arrival at the Bench, the chief justice was warmly received by Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz.

During the briefing, various administrative issues were also discussed. The chief justice also took round of various sections of the bench, and appreciated the staff for their professionalism.

The chief justice, in his remarks, observed that the Rawalpindi Bench was playing an important role in dispensation of justice.