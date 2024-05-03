- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi Bench
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan Visits Rawalpindi Bench
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visited the LHC Rawalpindi Bench on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visited the LHC Rawalpindi Bench on Friday.
According to a press release issued here, the chief justice was warmly received upon arrival by Senior Puisne Judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, who also presented him with a bouquet of flowers. A smart police contingent also presented a guard of honor to the chief justice on this occasion.
The chief justice chaired a meeting with the judges of the Rawalpindi Bench and discussed various matters related to the expeditious disposal of cases in the Rawalpindi Bench and district courts of the Rawalpindi Division. The meeting focused on identifying measures to accelerate the hearing of pending cases and ensure the provision of swift justice to litigants. The chief justice also reviewed the performance of the district judiciary and directed the judges to take all necessary steps to improve their efficiency and effectiveness.
The chief justice emphasized the importance of the timely disposal of cases and directed the judges to take concrete steps to achieve this goal. He issued directions to ensure the presence of district judges in the courtrooms during court hours and to use the biometric system to mark their attendance. He further directed that the inspection judges of the relevant districts be given control of the cameras installed inside and outside the courts to monitor the presence of judicial officers.
The meeting also discussed measures to enhance the performance of the district judiciary and to prioritize the disposal of old cases. The chief justice issued instructions to the judges to decide cases on a priority basis and to ensure that justice was provided to litigants without delay.
Later, the chief justice met with the judges of the Rawalpindi Bench and discussed various administrative matters. The chief justice was also scheduled to attend an important meeting at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapu ..
Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah
KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Programme
US campus protests wane after crackdowns
Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permits
Planning minister stresses need for establishing digital corridor
PM felicitates nation on Pakistan's first lunar satellite mission launch
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam2 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases4 minutes ago
-
Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapur4 minutes ago
-
Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah4 minutes ago
-
KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Programme5 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates nation on Pakistan's first lunar satellite mission launch6 minutes ago
-
Gwadar to play key role in economic progress of country, Balochistan: Qaiser2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM reviews steps for wheat procurement2 minutes ago
-
Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap51 minutes ago
-
Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General51 minutes ago
-
PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex51 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa54 minutes ago