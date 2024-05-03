Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi Bench

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visited the LHC Rawalpindi Bench on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visited the LHC Rawalpindi Bench on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, the chief justice was warmly received upon arrival by Senior Puisne Judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, who also presented him with a bouquet of flowers. A smart police contingent also presented a guard of honor to the chief justice on this occasion.

The chief justice chaired a meeting with the judges of the Rawalpindi Bench and discussed various matters related to the expeditious disposal of cases in the Rawalpindi Bench and district courts of the Rawalpindi Division. The meeting focused on identifying measures to accelerate the hearing of pending cases and ensure the provision of swift justice to litigants. The chief justice also reviewed the performance of the district judiciary and directed the judges to take all necessary steps to improve their efficiency and effectiveness.

The chief justice emphasized the importance of the timely disposal of cases and directed the judges to take concrete steps to achieve this goal. He issued directions to ensure the presence of district judges in the courtrooms during court hours and to use the biometric system to mark their attendance. He further directed that the inspection judges of the relevant districts be given control of the cameras installed inside and outside the courts to monitor the presence of judicial officers.

The meeting also discussed measures to enhance the performance of the district judiciary and to prioritize the disposal of old cases. The chief justice issued instructions to the judges to decide cases on a priority basis and to ensure that justice was provided to litigants without delay.

Later, the chief justice met with the judges of the Rawalpindi Bench and discussed various administrative matters. The chief justice was also scheduled to attend an important meeting at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad.