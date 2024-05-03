Open Menu

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan Visits Rawalpindi Bench

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi Bench

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visited the LHC Rawalpindi Bench on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visited the LHC Rawalpindi Bench on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, the chief justice was warmly received upon arrival by Senior Puisne Judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, who also presented him with a bouquet of flowers. A smart police contingent also presented a guard of honor to the chief justice on this occasion.

The chief justice chaired a meeting with the judges of the Rawalpindi Bench and discussed various matters related to the expeditious disposal of cases in the Rawalpindi Bench and district courts of the Rawalpindi Division. The meeting focused on identifying measures to accelerate the hearing of pending cases and ensure the provision of swift justice to litigants. The chief justice also reviewed the performance of the district judiciary and directed the judges to take all necessary steps to improve their efficiency and effectiveness.

The chief justice emphasized the importance of the timely disposal of cases and directed the judges to take concrete steps to achieve this goal. He issued directions to ensure the presence of district judges in the courtrooms during court hours and to use the biometric system to mark their attendance. He further directed that the inspection judges of the relevant districts be given control of the cameras installed inside and outside the courts to monitor the presence of judicial officers.

The meeting also discussed measures to enhance the performance of the district judiciary and to prioritize the disposal of old cases. The chief justice issued instructions to the judges to decide cases on a priority basis and to ensure that justice was provided to litigants without delay.

Later, the chief justice met with the judges of the Rawalpindi Bench and discussed various administrative matters. The chief justice was also scheduled to attend an important meeting at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Lahore High Court Police Rawalpindi All Court

Recent Stories

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

2 minutes ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

2 minutes ago
 Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

6 minutes ago
 Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking ..

Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

4 minutes ago
 Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arm ..

Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapu ..

4 minutes ago
Government taking measures to curtail school drop ..

Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah

4 minutes ago
 KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Progr ..

KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Programme

5 minutes ago
 US campus protests wane after crackdowns

US campus protests wane after crackdowns

6 minutes ago
 Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permi ..

Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permits

6 minutes ago
 Planning minister stresses need for establishing d ..

Planning minister stresses need for establishing digital corridor

6 minutes ago
 PM felicitates nation on Pakistan's first lunar sa ..

PM felicitates nation on Pakistan's first lunar satellite mission launch

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan