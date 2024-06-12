Open Menu

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan Constitutes 8 Election Tribunals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan constitutes 8 election tribunals

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Wednesday constituted eight election tribunals for hearing election petitions regarding national and provincial assembly constituencies for the general election 2024 in Punjab, in light of the single bench’s decision

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Wednesday constituted eight election tribunals for hearing election petitions regarding national and provincial assembly Constituencies for the general election 2024 in Punjab, in light of the single bench’s decision.

According to a notification issued by LHC Registrar Chaudhry Abid Rashid Abid, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Ch. Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Anwaar Hussain, and Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad would hear the election petitions at the LHC principal seat in Lahore.

Justice Asim Hafeez will hear the election petitions at the LHC Bahawalpur bench, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Raheel Kamran will hear the election petitions at the LHC Multan bench, and Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf will hear the election petitions at the LHC Rawalpindi bench, it added.

On May 29, 2024, an LHC single bench had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to appoint six more judges, nominated by the LHC chief justice, as election tribunals for hearing election petitions regarding the general elections of 2024.

The court noted that the ECP should issue the notification regarding the appointments within one week, and if the ECP failed to do so, then it should be deemed to have been issued. The LHC office should proceed ahead on the dictum laid down and place the matter before the LHC chief justice for assigning areas to election tribunals, the court added.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim had passed the orders while allowing two identical petitions filed by independent candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that two out of the eight election tribunals were already working in Punjab.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Lahore Multan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Rashid Rawalpindi Bahawalpur May Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

10 minutes ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

9 minutes ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

10 minutes ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

12 minutes ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

12 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

12 minutes ago
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

13 minutes ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

13 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

18 minutes ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

18 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan