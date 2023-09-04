Open Menu

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti Chairs Full Court Meeting

Published September 04, 2023

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti chairs full court meeting

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday chaired a full court meeting held on the start of new judicial year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday chaired a full court meeting held on the start of new judicial year.

All LHC judges attended the meeting whereas three judges joined the meeting through video link from Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Multan.

The meeting reviewed the performance of all wings of LHC establishment, including Directorate of the District Judiciary.

The judges appreciated the performance report, from September 2022 to June 2023, of all wings and gave suggestions and recommendations for its improvement.

The meeting also gave approval for enhancing charges of verified copies and enhanced charges to Rs 3 per page while amending related rules.

The meeting was also apprised that the LHC had decided more than 137,000 cases from September 2022 to June 2023.

Addressing the meeting, the LHC chief justice said that all steps would be taken to ensure provision of justice to the masses. He also appreciated the services of LHC staff, adding, the staff was backbone of any institution.

