Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti Retires
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti retired on Thursday after reaching the age of superannuation.
A formal send-off was held in the honour of outgoing chief justice at the Judges Lounge, wherein Chief Justice-designate Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and other judges working at the principal seat were present.
Justice Khan presented a souvenir and a bouquet to the outgoing chief justice on this occasion. LHC Registrar, officers and court staff were also present.
Meanwhile, Justice Khan will take oath as chief justice on March 8 (Friday) at a ceremony to be held in the Governor House, here.
