Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Inaugurates Disinfectant Tunnels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan inaugurates disinfectant tunnels

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday inaugurated walk-through disinfectant tunnels, installed at the LHC entrance gates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday inaugurated walk-through disinfectant tunnels, installed at the LHC entrance gates.

LHC senior judge, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Muhammad Shahid Waheed, Justice Shahid Karim, Punjab Water Commission Chief Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi, LHC Registrar Bahadur Ali Khan and other LHC staff members were also present.

The LHC chief justice told the media Pakistan was facing coronavirus pandemic and all citizens should follow the guidelines, issued by the government to prevent the spread of disease.

He said that the tunnels had been installed at the LHC entrance gates to ensure safety of lawyers and litigants in the wake of coronavirus threat. He thanked Water and Sanitation Agency for provision of the tunnels.

