Lahore High Court (LHC) conditionally allows to hold Aurat March

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday conditionally allowed the holding of Aurat March in the provincial capital on March 8, in connection with International Women's Day, after the deputy commissioner Lahore and march organizers had agreed on time and venue of the march, which would be held from the NADRA office near Shimla Pahari to a local hotel between 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday conditionally allowed the holding of Aurat March in the provincial capital on March 8, in connection with International Women's Day, after the deputy commissioner Lahore and march organizers had agreed on time and venue of the march, which would be held from the NADRA office near Shimla Pahari to a local hotel between 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

However, the court restrained march organizers from uploading any controversial statements on their social media accounts and taking any step in violation of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Justice Anwaar Hussain passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Khawar Mumtaz and other organisers challenging deputy commissioner's orders of declining permission to hold the march.

Earlier, in the day, the court heard the arguments of the parties and ordered deputy commissioner Lahore and march organizers to hold a meeting and finalise a location for the march by 2pm. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and other officials appeared before the court on being summoned.

The petitioners had challenged the orders of the deputy commissioner, saying that the orders were clear violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution.