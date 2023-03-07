UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Conditionally Allows To Hold Aurat March

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) conditionally allows to hold Aurat March

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday conditionally allowed the holding of Aurat March in the provincial capital on March 8, in connection with International Women's Day, after the deputy commissioner Lahore and march organizers had agreed on time and venue of the march, which would be held from the NADRA office near Shimla Pahari to a local hotel between 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday conditionally allowed the holding of Aurat March in the provincial capital on March 8, in connection with International Women's Day, after the deputy commissioner Lahore and march organizers had agreed on time and venue of the march, which would be held from the NADRA office near Shimla Pahari to a local hotel between 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

However, the court restrained march organizers from uploading any controversial statements on their social media accounts and taking any step in violation of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Justice Anwaar Hussain passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Khawar Mumtaz and other organisers challenging deputy commissioner's orders of declining permission to hold the march.

Earlier, in the day, the court heard the arguments of the parties and ordered deputy commissioner Lahore and march organizers to hold a meeting and finalise a location for the march by 2pm. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and other officials appeared before the court on being summoned.

The petitioners had challenged the orders of the deputy commissioner, saying that the orders were clear violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Lahore High Court Social Media Hotel March Women From Court

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Olena Zelenska; directs $4 ..

UAE President receives Olena Zelenska; directs $4 million of humanitarian aid to ..

1 minute ago
 French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in ..

French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief

16 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President

16 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners of War Returned From Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Ma ..

Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Market - CEO

10 minutes ago
 EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, ..

EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, Sanctions Against Russia - Tr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.