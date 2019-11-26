UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Declares Maintainable Pervez Musharraf Petition Against Reserving Judgment By Special Court In High Treason Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:53 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares maintainable Pervez Musharraf petition against reserving judgment by special court in high treason case

Lahore High Court (LHC) while declaring as maintainable the petition filed by former president Pervez Musharraf against reserving judgment by Special Court (SC ) in high treason case has issued notice to federal government for November 28

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) while declaring as maintainable the petition filed by former president Pervez Musharraf against reserving judgment by Special Court (SC ) in high treason case has issued notice to Federal government for November 28.Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi of LHC took up the case for hearing Tuesday.The court has called Attorney General (AG) for assistance.During the hearing of the case the court remarked there is news on tv that some petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC).Khawaja Tariq Rahim counsel for Pervez Musharraf told the court interior ministry has filed petition in IHC.The court inquired from the counsel of former president " why you don't file petition in review petition.

Supreme Court has issued directives to special court therein.The counsel for the former president took the plea whenever Pervez Musharraf comes in Pakistan he will face tribunal decision first of all no matter in which city he comes.

Tribunal or special court is itself illegal.

The court remarked "unluckily the dynamics of every thing is changed. Your every thing will be right but tell us how can this court hold hearing. Indian Supreme Court reviewed its order in 2017 because it had affected some one's right.

If someone says he knows all the law then he is under some delusion. Law is learnt by studying it persistently and new cases come on daily basis.Rahim questioned that when questions are being raised about the formation of the special court, what legal status does its verdict have?The court summoned a draft regarding the formation of the special court in the next hearing of the petitionJustice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi inquired from counsel of Pervez Musharraf has Pervez Musharraf gone abroad with the permission of court.The court was told that Pervez Musharraf had gone abroad with the permission of trial court.The court while removing the objections on the petition declared it admissible besides summoning summary.The court also summoned AG for assistance.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Supreme Court Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf Interior Ministry November 2017 Islamabad High Court TV All From Government Court

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

9 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

21 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

40 minutes ago

Gayle says I don't get respect' after leaving str ..

2 seconds ago

Englan's Anderson to continue recovery in South Af ..

3 seconds ago

Naseem Shah should be played in 2nd Test: Wasim Ak ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.