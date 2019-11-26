Lahore High Court (LHC) declares maintainable Pervez Musharraf petition against reserving judgment by special court in high treason case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) while declaring as maintainable the petition filed by former president Pervez Musharraf against reserving judgment by Special Court (SC ) in high treason case has issued notice to Federal government for November 28.Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi of LHC took up the case for hearing Tuesday.The court has called Attorney General (AG) for assistance.During the hearing of the case the court remarked there is news on tv that some petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC).Khawaja Tariq Rahim counsel for Pervez Musharraf told the court interior ministry has filed petition in IHC.The court inquired from the counsel of former president " why you don't file petition in review petition.

Supreme Court has issued directives to special court therein.The counsel for the former president took the plea whenever Pervez Musharraf comes in Pakistan he will face tribunal decision first of all no matter in which city he comes.

Tribunal or special court is itself illegal.

The court remarked "unluckily the dynamics of every thing is changed. Your every thing will be right but tell us how can this court hold hearing. Indian Supreme Court reviewed its order in 2017 because it had affected some one's right.

If someone says he knows all the law then he is under some delusion. Law is learnt by studying it persistently and new cases come on daily basis.Rahim questioned that when questions are being raised about the formation of the special court, what legal status does its verdict have?The court summoned a draft regarding the formation of the special court in the next hearing of the petitionJustice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi inquired from counsel of Pervez Musharraf has Pervez Musharraf gone abroad with the permission of court.The court was told that Pervez Musharraf had gone abroad with the permission of trial court.The court while removing the objections on the petition declared it admissible besides summoning summary.The court also summoned AG for assistance.