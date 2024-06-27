Lahore High Court (LHC) Directs Doctors To End Strike
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Lahore High Court (LHC) Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan on Thursday directed doctors to immediately end their strike in government hospitals
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan on Thursday directed doctors to immediately end their strike in government hospitals.
The acting chief justice issued these instructions while hearing a petition filed by Shabbir Niazi, President of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), seeking a judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal Hospital fire incident.
At the start of the proceedings, the acting chief justice remarked that doctors should be in hospitals, not in courtrooms. He urged doctors to resume their duties, assuring them that they would be provided with all necessary protection.
In response, the YDA president stated that he would address this issue in the doctors' council.
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan observed that Punjab was the largest province, with a population of 120 million, and doctors and engineers were valuable assets to the country. He reiterated that doctors would receive all kinds of protection.
Subsequently, the acting chief justice allowed the Young Doctors Association to amend and refile their petition.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against India
Section 144 imposed to ensure peace during Muharram in Abbottabad
SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues
UoL hosts 14th Convocation 2024, awards degrees to over 13,000 Students
Railways opens air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station
TDAP orgnizes dialogue on Banana & dates in Khairpur
SBP aims to double SME financing to Rs1100b: Deputy Governor
21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing: medical source
RCCI observes World MSMEs Day
Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide
Govt committed to developing SMEs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Section 144 imposed to ensure peace during Muharram in Abbottabad10 seconds ago
-
SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues12 seconds ago
-
Railways opens air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station14 seconds ago
-
TDAP orgnizes dialogue on Banana & dates in Khairpur16 seconds ago
-
Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide2 hours ago
-
Govt committed to developing SMEs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi2 hours ago
-
Livestock cards, foot & mouth disease programme great initiative: agriculture minister2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's participation in Algerian Fair sparks new trade opportunities2 hours ago
-
2 killed, 3 injured in Gujranwala firing incident2 hours ago
-
SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangement2 hours ago
-
Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information Sukkur2 hours ago