UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Directs Imran Khan To Approach Police For Security

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) directs Imran Khan to approach police for security

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to approach police focal person for security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to approach police focal person for security.

The court also directed Imran Khan to move application with court concerned for attending proceedings of case through video link.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by PTI chairman for security and a facility of attending court proceedings through video link.

During the proceedings, the court observed that Imran Khan should approach police for security, adding that if security was withdrawn then Imran Khan could approach the court again.

A provincial law officer informed the court that security had been provided to Imran Khan for being the former prime minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lahore High Court Police Court

Recent Stories

State Department Says Allegations US Involved in S ..

State Department Says Allegations US Involved in Sparking Israeli Protests 'Fals ..

13 minutes ago
 South Africa boost World Cup hopes with full-stren ..

South Africa boost World Cup hopes with full-strength squad for Netherlands

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers in South Sudan fortifying d ..

Pakistani peacekeepers in South Sudan fortifying dykes to keep communities safe ..

13 minutes ago
 Geneva watch show opens in throes of banking turmo ..

Geneva watch show opens in throes of banking turmoil

12 minutes ago
 SVB collapse 'textbook case of mismanagement': top ..

SVB collapse 'textbook case of mismanagement': top Fed official

12 minutes ago
 German Rail Traffic Partially Restored Despite Str ..

German Rail Traffic Partially Restored Despite Strike - Railway Company

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.