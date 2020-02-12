UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Dismisses Bail Plea Of Hamza Shehbaz In Money Laundering Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:06 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) dismisses bail plea of Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed the bail plea of PML-N leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering case

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed the bail plea of PML-N leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering case.A two-member bench of LHC comprising justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem took up the case filed by Hamza Shehbaz against the jurisdiction of investigation under money laundering allegations by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and his bail plea for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, Counsel of Hamza Shehbaz failed in telling the court the source' of money transferred in Hamza Shehbaz personal account from foreign country.Counsel of Hamza Shehbaz Salman Aslam But informed the court that arrest warrants of Hamza Shehbaz were issued on April 12, 2019.

He said father of his client has remained member provincial assembly and chief minister three times.Court inquired from Salman But that you should tell the role of key accused too.Counsel said that NAB will tell the role of co-accused.Court remarked, "Okay we ask from NAB prosecutor".NAB prosecutor said that inquiry was initiated against Hamza Shehbaz on April 4, 2019.In 2000, total assets of Shehbaz Sharif family were Rs 60 million and in 2008 they reached mark of 680 million, in 2018 they reached 3000 million while during 2006 to 2008; Hamza Shehbaz didn't submit tax return.Assets of Hamza Shehbaz have started increasing from 2009.Court after hearing the arguments of respondents dismissed the bail plea of Hamza Shehbaz.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Money April 2018 2019 Family From Million Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Indian youth happy over defeat to Modi's party in ..

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court has declared public hangings un-Isla ..

8 minutes ago

Opposition parties protesting for their political ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab government removes shelter home former Dar' ..

8 minutes ago

Young minds bring climate conscious design to the ..

26 minutes ago

Amsterdam Postal Service Received Threatening Mess ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.