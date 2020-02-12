Lahore High Court (LHC) dismisses bail plea of Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed the bail plea of PML-N leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering case.A two-member bench of LHC comprising justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem took up the case filed by Hamza Shehbaz against the jurisdiction of investigation under money laundering allegations by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and his bail plea for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, Counsel of Hamza Shehbaz failed in telling the court the source' of money transferred in Hamza Shehbaz personal account from foreign country.Counsel of Hamza Shehbaz Salman Aslam But informed the court that arrest warrants of Hamza Shehbaz were issued on April 12, 2019.

He said father of his client has remained member provincial assembly and chief minister three times.Court inquired from Salman But that you should tell the role of key accused too.Counsel said that NAB will tell the role of co-accused.Court remarked, "Okay we ask from NAB prosecutor".NAB prosecutor said that inquiry was initiated against Hamza Shehbaz on April 4, 2019.In 2000, total assets of Shehbaz Sharif family were Rs 60 million and in 2008 they reached mark of 680 million, in 2018 they reached 3000 million while during 2006 to 2008; Hamza Shehbaz didn't submit tax return.Assets of Hamza Shehbaz have started increasing from 2009.Court after hearing the arguments of respondents dismissed the bail plea of Hamza Shehbaz.