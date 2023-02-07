UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Disposes Of Cholistan Development Authority Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of Cholistan Development Authority case

Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench has disposed of a petition after the MD CDA assured the court that the orders would be obeyed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench has disposed of a petition after the MD CDA assured the court that the orders would be obeyed.

A man has filed a petition with the LHC Bahawalpur Bench, submitting that under rule, A-17, Cholistan Development Authority was bound to provide him with employment.

He, however, submitted in the petition that the CDA was not providing him with job.

A single bench of LHC Bahawalpur headed by the Senior Judge, honourable Mr. Justice, Anwar-Ul-Haque Punnoon conducted hearing into the petition and summoned MD CDA.

The MD CDA assured the court that the petitioner would be given job in CDA in accordance rule A-17. On the assurance of MD CDA, the court disposed of the petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Job Man Bahawalpur Capital Development Authority Cholistan Court Employment

Recent Stories

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey ..

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria - European Seismologis ..

11 minutes ago
 A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer, APTMA discus ..

11 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for conse ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for consensus on 'Charter of Economy'

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Ru ..

Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Coming Months

11 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.