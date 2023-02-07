Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of Cholistan Development Authority case

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench has disposed of a petition after the MD CDA assured the court that the orders would be obeyed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench has disposed of a petition after the MD CDA assured the court that the orders would be obeyed.

A man has filed a petition with the LHC Bahawalpur Bench, submitting that under rule, A-17, Cholistan Development Authority was bound to provide him with employment.

He, however, submitted in the petition that the CDA was not providing him with job.

A single bench of LHC Bahawalpur headed by the Senior Judge, honourable Mr. Justice, Anwar-Ul-Haque Punnoon conducted hearing into the petition and summoned MD CDA.

The MD CDA assured the court that the petitioner would be given job in CDA in accordance rule A-17. On the assurance of MD CDA, the court disposed of the petition.