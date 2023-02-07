Lahore High Court (LHC) Disposes Of Cholistan Development Authority Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:55 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench has disposed of a petition after the MD CDA assured the court that the orders would be obeyed.
A man has filed a petition with the LHC Bahawalpur Bench, submitting that under rule, A-17, Cholistan Development Authority was bound to provide him with employment.
He, however, submitted in the petition that the CDA was not providing him with job.
A single bench of LHC Bahawalpur headed by the Senior Judge, honourable Mr. Justice, Anwar-Ul-Haque Punnoon conducted hearing into the petition and summoned MD CDA.
The MD CDA assured the court that the petitioner would be given job in CDA in accordance rule A-17. On the assurance of MD CDA, the court disposed of the petition.