Lahore High Court (LHC) expresses annoyance over sealing of a citizen house despite court order

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench while hearing the petitions against the illegal occupation of citizens land in Miani Sahb grave yard has expressed annoyance over sealing of a citizen home despite stay order and ordered to immediately de-seal it.LHC full bench presided over by Justice Ameer Bhatti heard the case Monday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench while hearing the petitions against the illegal occupation of citizens land in Miani Sahb grave yard has expressed annoyance over sealing of a citizen home despite stay order and ordered to immediately de-seal it.LHC full bench presided over by Justice Ameer Bhatti heard the case Monday.Safdar Shaheen Peerzada, Shahid Maqbool and other counsels appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioners.

.The Court reprimanded Miani committee legal advisor Hafiz Khalil for sealing the home of a citizen Shahid Hussain despite stay order and expressed strong concern for not submitting reply in contempt of court case since one year.

.Bench remarked this is your efficiency that you could not submit reply in one year.The court while ordering to deseal the home of the citizen forthwith remarked that Miani Sahib grave yard management needs not to evict any one from his home.We will review the matter of effectiveness of Miani Sahb ordinance or otherwise in the light of Supreme Court order.Full bench adjourned the hearing on the petitions till January 13.