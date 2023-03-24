Lahore High Court (LHC) extends protective bail of Imran Khan in five cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday extended protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in five cases registered under terrorism charges by Islamabad police till March 27.

The division bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain heard the petitions filed by the PTI chairman for extension in protective bail.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan also appeared before the bench during the proceedings.

Imran's counsel had argued before the bench that his client had filed bail petitions before the trial court in cases but he could not reach the courtroom due to law and order situation on March 18.

He pleaded with the court to grant extension in protective bail to enable his client to appear before the court concerned.

On March 17, the LHC had granted protective bail to Imran Khan till March 24 in two cases registered at Ramna Police Station, Islamabad, two cases registered at Khana Police Station, Islamabad, and one case registered at Bhara Kahu Police Station Islamabad.