Lahore High Court (LHC) extends stay order regarding suspended notification on fixation of prices of ghee products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended stay order regarding suspended notification pertaining to fixation of prices of ghee products till March 6.A full bench of LHC presided over by Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi took up the case for hearing Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended stay order regarding suspended notification pertaining to fixation of prices of ghee products till March 6.A full bench of LHC presided over by Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi took up the case for hearing Thursday.The counsel for petitioners informed the court that they have filed reply containing 59 pages.Secretary industries said time is also needed to peruse the reply containing so much pages.

The court remarked " you should have filed reply two days before.

Give the copies of this reply to the counsels of the parties concerned.The court expressed annoyance over secretary industries for giving insulting reply.Secretary industries tendered unconditional apology.The court ordered the apology be offered in writing.The court while extending stay order regarding suspended notification on fixation of ghee products prices till March 6 adjourned the hearing of the case.