UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Forms Committee To Devise Mechanism For Distribution Of Grant To Lawyers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:46 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) forms committee to devise mechanism for distribution of grant to lawyers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday formed a six-member committee headed by advocate general Punjab to devise mechanism for distribution of grant to lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday formed a six-member committee headed by advocate general Punjab to devise mechanism for distribution of grant to lawyers.

The court also sought recommendations from the committee by April 27.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) against non-provision of funds by the government for lawyers in the wake of lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

At the start of proceedings, principal secretary to Chief Minister Punjab appeared on being summoned.

Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan submitted that the Federal Law Ministry wanted to distribute funds among the lawyers and it had been suggested that a portal should be set up for the purpose.

At this, the Chief Justice observed that a number of lawyers were dependent on the law profession as they did not have any other sources of income. He observed that the federal and provincial governments had not informed yet about details of the funds to be distributed among lawyers.

To which, a Punjab Bar Council member stated the the body had received 25,000 applications from lawyers across Punjab for funds.

However, the Chief Justice observed that he was aware of real situation.

The bar leaders submitted that the government had not yet released the grant of Rs 210 million. They requested for necessary directions in this regard.

Subsequently, the court formed a six-member committee and sought report by April 27.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Lahore High Court Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Lawyers April From Government Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Car accident claims lives of two brothers near Kal ..

9 minutes ago

Meeting reviews progress of Diamer Bhasha Dam

1 minute ago

US Government Scientists See Sunlight Heat, Humidi ..

1 minute ago

Israeli Gov't Tightens COVID-19 Measures Ahead of ..

5 minutes ago

US House Approves Interim $484Bln COVID-19 Relief ..

1 minute ago

Many EU Countries Yet to Reach COVID-19 Peak - Eur ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.