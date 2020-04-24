Lahore High Court (LHC) forms committee to devise mechanism for distribution of grant to lawyers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday formed a six-member committee headed by advocate general Punjab to devise mechanism for distribution of grant to lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday formed a six-member committee headed by advocate general Punjab to devise mechanism for distribution of grant to lawyers.

The court also sought recommendations from the committee by April 27.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) against non-provision of funds by the government for lawyers in the wake of lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

At the start of proceedings, principal secretary to Chief Minister Punjab appeared on being summoned.

Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan submitted that the Federal Law Ministry wanted to distribute funds among the lawyers and it had been suggested that a portal should be set up for the purpose.

At this, the Chief Justice observed that a number of lawyers were dependent on the law profession as they did not have any other sources of income. He observed that the federal and provincial governments had not informed yet about details of the funds to be distributed among lawyers.

To which, a Punjab Bar Council member stated the the body had received 25,000 applications from lawyers across Punjab for funds.

However, the Chief Justice observed that he was aware of real situation.

The bar leaders submitted that the government had not yet released the grant of Rs 210 million. They requested for necessary directions in this regard.

Subsequently, the court formed a six-member committee and sought report by April 27.