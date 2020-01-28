Lahore High Court (LHC) grants Ahad Cheema bail in LDA-City corruption case

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday granted bail to former director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahad Cheema, in LDA-City corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday granted bail to former director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahad Cheema, in LDA-City corruption case.

The bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the bail petitions, filed by Ahad Cheema in three cases - Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme, LDA-City and assets beyond means.

A counsel on behalf of Ahad Cheema argued before the bench that the petitioner had been behind the bars for the last 23 months and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed to file complete reference against him in the LDA-City corruption case.

He submitted that no other LDA employee had been arrested or implicated in the case except for the petitioner. The counsel argued that no suspect could be kept behind the bars for an indefinite period of time as punishment until proven guilty.

He pleaded with the court to grant bail to the petitioner.

A NAB prosecutor stated that LDA-City corruption case was being closed. He said that the apex court had given its verdict in the case and it had been assured that all affectees would be given plots. The prosecutor further submitted that the bureau did not have any objection if Ahad Cheema was given bail in the case.

At this, the bench granted bail to Ahad Cheema in the LDA-City corruption case and adjourned his bail petitions in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme, LDA-City and assets beyond means till Feb 11.

NAB had arrested Cheema on Feb 21, 2018 on charges of misusing his authority with criminal intent and awarding Rs14 billion contracts of Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scheme.

Later, the bureau also alleged that Ahad Cheema accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income, besides allegations of corruption in LDA-City.