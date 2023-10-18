Open Menu

Lahore High Court (LHC) Grants Bail To Khadija Shah In Cases Of May-9 Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) grants bail to Khadija Shah in cases of May-9 violence

Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to fashion designer Khadija Shah in cases of attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to fashion designer Khadija Shah in cases of attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

The bench directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 and Rs 500,000 for availing the relief in both cases.

The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, announced the reserved verdict on petitions of Khadija Shah seeking the relief of post-arrest bail in the cases. The bench had reserved its verdict on the petitions after hearing detailed arguments of the parties on October 11.

Earlier, in his arguments, Khadija Shah's counsel had submitted that the police arrested his client without any evidence. He submitted that all the charges against his client were false as she was not involved in any illegal activity or violence.

He asked the court to allow the petitions and release the petitioner on bail.

However, Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah opposed the bail petitions. He submitted that Khadija Shah had been accused of raising anti-state slogans and inciting people at the occasion. He submitted that the accused was not nominated in both cases, in response to a court query.

Meanwhile, the bench also granted post-arrest bail to 6 accused, including Arbaz Khan, Salman Qadri, Usman Sharif, and Shahbaz Ali.

The Sarwar Road and Gulberg police had registered cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking Jinnah House and Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Police Road Gulberg October All Court

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karach ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karachi case till Nov 8

3 minutes ago
 Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket W ..

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

3 minutes ago
 Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hosp ..

Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hospital strike

3 minutes ago
 Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced ..

Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced kiss scandal

3 minutes ago
 ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank ..

ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank IPIS

11 minutes ago
 Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies ..

Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies, sit ins

18 minutes ago
Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

18 minutes ago
 Thalassemia affected children visits Governor Hous ..

Thalassemia affected children visits Governor House

29 minutes ago
 DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

29 minutes ago
 Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

29 minutes ago
 Agricultural development is prerequisite for count ..

Agricultural development is prerequisite for country's uplift: CM Naqvi

29 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana c ..

Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana case

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan