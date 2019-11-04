UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Grants Bail To Maryam Nawaz In Sugar Mills Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:08 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) grants bail to Maryam Nawaz in sugar mills case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday granted bail to central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday granted bail to central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The bench directed for furnishing two surety bonds of Rs 10 million, depositing an additional Rs 70 million and submission of passport to avail the relief.

The bench, comprising Justice Ali Backer Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, announced the verdict in open court, which had been reserved during the last week on conclusion of arguments by the parties in the post-arrest bail petition, filed by the PML-N leader.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in connection with the case on August 8.

An accountability court on September 25 sent the PML-N vice president and her cousin to jail on judicial remand by rejecting NAB's request for extension in their physical remand which they underwent for 48 days.

