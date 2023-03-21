Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two NAB inquiries

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday granted 10-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in two National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiries.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the petitions filed by the PTI chairman for protective bail in the NAB inquiries.

Imran's counsel argued before the bench that the NAB had summoned his client in Toshakhana gifts matter whereas another notice had been served on March 16. He pleaded with the bench for grant of protective bail to his client in NAB inquiries.