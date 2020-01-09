Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday has conducted hearing on former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf's plea against the death sentence verdict announced by special court in high treason case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday has conducted hearing on former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf's plea against the death sentence verdict announced by special court in high treason case.During the proceedings, the court expressed resentment over Musharraf's counsel and asked whether he has carefully read the case and prepared arguments over which, the lawyer said that the case is not complicated as the formation of special court was illegal.He said that Nawaz Sharif, who was Prime Minister at that time, lodged fake case against Pervez Musharraf due to personal grudges.

Meanwhile, Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar remarked that under which section, the trial court had indicted the accused in the case.Responding to the judge, Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan said that indictment was carried out on the charge of violating the Constitution by imposing emergency in the country.Earlier on December 17, special court in Islamabad had sentenced former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case.Justice Nazar Akbar opposed the verdict of sentencing Pervez Musharraf to death and cleared him of the accusations while Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Shahid Karim handed him the death penalty.