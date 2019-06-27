Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to MD SNGPL

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline(SNGPL) limited for not appearing before the Court.

According to details , a citizen Muhammad Munir had filed an application with the Court that SNGPL has been collecting millions of amount in the category of general sales tax from those consumers whose meters had been blocked.

Earlier, the LHC Judge Mirza Waqas Rauf summoned the MD SNGPL to appear before the court with record of blocked meters on June 27(today).

The MD did not appear before the court and the Judge issued the contempt of court notice to him and adjourned the case till next hearing.