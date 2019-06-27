UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Issues Contempt Notice To MD SNGPL

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:36 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to MD SNGPL

Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline(SNGPL) limited for not appearing before the Court

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline(SNGPL) limited for not appearing before the Court.

According to details , a citizen Muhammad Munir had filed an application with the Court that SNGPL has been collecting millions of amount in the category of general sales tax from those consumers whose meters had been blocked.

Earlier, the LHC Judge Mirza Waqas Rauf summoned the MD SNGPL to appear before the court with record of blocked meters on June 27(today).

The MD did not appear before the court and the Judge issued the contempt of court notice to him and adjourned the case till next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Contempt Of Court Lahore High Court Rawalpindi June Gas From Million SNGPL Court

Recent Stories

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With Irish Foreign Ministe ..

3 minutes ago

Social Media -- Tour operators' effective tool to ..

3 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recover ..

5 minutes ago

Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

5 minutes ago

Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.