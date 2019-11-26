The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the federal government for November 28 on a petition, filed by former president Pervez Musharraf, challenging the verdict reserved by a special court in a high treason case against him

The court also sought a notification and summary for formation of the special court, besides seeking assistance from Attorney General of Pakistan in the case.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the matter as an objection case after Registrar's office had questioned maintainability of the petition on the ground of territorial jurisdiction.

The court overruled objection and fixed it for hearing on November 28 - the same day the special court is said to announce its verdict - after hearing arguments of Musharraf's counsel.

At the outset of proceedings, the court observed that it had sought arguments for today from Musharraf's counsel on maintainability of the petition. As per media reports, a petition had also been filed in the Islamabad High Court regarding the verdict in the high treason case, it added.

To which, Musharraf's counsel Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim submitted that interior ministry had filed the petition.

At this, the court noted that it agreed with the judgement by the Supreme Court in Mustafa Impex case and asked the counsel to advance arguments on maintainability of the petition.

Replying to the court query, the counsel submitted that the LHC could hear the matter while referring to Model Ayyan Ali case.

He argued that the special court did not have any legal status as no approval was sought from federal cabinet before its formation.

He further argued that if the formation of special court was questionable, then what would be status of its verdict.

He also submitted that Musharraf went abroad for treatment after permission from the court, in response to a court query.

Subsequently, after hearing arguments, the court overruled objection and fixed the petition for hearing on November 28.

The former president had challenged the verdict reserved by a special court in the high treason case against him and sought suspension of his trial in absentia, in a petition filed through senior lawyer Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim.

On November 19, the special court had concluded the trial proceedings in the high treason case against Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007. The special court ruled that a verdict would be announced on November 28 on the basis of available record.