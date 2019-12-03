UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Issues Stay Order On Ghee Prices Set By Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:53 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues stay order on ghee prices set by govt

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday has issued stay order on the imposition of ghee prices set by the federal government

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday has issued stay order on the imposition of ghee prices set by the Federal government.The decision was taken during the hearing of a case pertaining to the prices of the ghee.The plaintiff said that the government had issued notification without consulting with the owners of ghee mills.

We cannot sell our product on the prices provided by the government, he clarified.

