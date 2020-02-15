UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Issues Stay Order Over Recruitment In Railway Through Draw

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues stay order over recruitment in railway through draw

Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued stay order forthwith over the illegal process of recruitment through draw in Railway

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued stay order forthwith over the illegal process of recruitment through draw in Railway.LHC judge Justice Shakeel-Ur-Rehman has issued stay order upon plea of central president of railway prem union Salman Butt against illegal recruitment in railway through draw.

Petitioner took the plea that procedure of draw was adopted instead of recruitment upon merit due to which favorites are being recruited in railway instead of merit based deserving candidates .Petitioner further said that on the other employees who die during employment their children are recruited for two years temporarily under TLA employees and Prime Minister Package.Petitioner prayed court that first these persons should be given priority and then the process of recruitment should be started.Justice Shakeel-Ur-Rehman has issued stay order and summoned CEO railway along with other respondents on March 2.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lahore High Court March Merit Packaging Limited Court Employment

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Khalifa Fund&#039;s delegatio ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus in EU: France witnesses first death of ..

7 minutes ago

Decision taken to appoint lady police personnel in ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz HEART SURGERY: Nawaz Sharif mother leaves fo ..

3 minutes ago

Four notorious drug peddlers held with hashish in ..

3 minutes ago

Romanian made PNS Yarmook joins Pakistan Navy

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.