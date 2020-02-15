Lahore High Court (LHC) issues stay order over recruitment in railway through draw

Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued stay order forthwith over the illegal process of recruitment through draw in Railway

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued stay order forthwith over the illegal process of recruitment through draw in Railway.LHC judge Justice Shakeel-Ur-Rehman has issued stay order upon plea of central president of railway prem union Salman Butt against illegal recruitment in railway through draw.

Petitioner took the plea that procedure of draw was adopted instead of recruitment upon merit due to which favorites are being recruited in railway instead of merit based deserving candidates .Petitioner further said that on the other employees who die during employment their children are recruited for two years temporarily under TLA employees and Prime Minister Package.Petitioner prayed court that first these persons should be given priority and then the process of recruitment should be started.Justice Shakeel-Ur-Rehman has issued stay order and summoned CEO railway along with other respondents on March 2.