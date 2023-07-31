Lahore High Court (LHC) judge retires

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid of the Lahore High Court (LHC) retired on Monday after attaining the age of superannuation.

A simple but impressive send-off ceremony was held in the Judges Lounge on retirement of Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid in which all LHC judges participated.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti presented a bouquet to the outgoing judge onhis formal send-off.

After Justice Safdar's retirement, the strength of LHC judges has reduced to 40.