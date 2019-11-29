Lahore High Court (LHC) moved against organized campaign against supreme judiciary

Petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) against criticizing Supreme Court (SC) on Social media

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) against criticizing Supreme Court (SC) on Social media.According to media reports, Advocate Mian Dawood filed constitutional petition in LHC.He took stance in the plea that, compaign on social media against judges is tantamount to fostering hate against judiciary among people while different political parties and groups are maligning judiciary for their ulterior motives.

Launching misleading campaign against constitutional institutions is a crime, plea stated.

This is mentioned in Prevention of Electronic Crime Act that no vicious campaign can be run against institutions.

Court should order to FIA to register cases against those who are behind the campaign against judiciary.The petitioner further prayed that name of accounts, phone number, e.mail addresses involved in social media campaign be filed in the court.He said in plea that, court should order to remove anti judiciary material from social media and install filters for future.