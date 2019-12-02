UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Moved For Imposition Of Ban On Tik Tok

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:14 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) moved for imposition of ban on tik tok

Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from PTA and federal government on petition seeking imposition of ban on video app tik tok

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from PTA and Federal government on petition seeking imposition of ban on video app tek tok.A single bench of LHC headed by Justice Shahid Mubeen took up the petition for hearing Monday.The petition has been filed by local lawyer Nadeem Sarwar.The petitioner has taken the plea Tek Tok is disastrous for young generation.

The said app is wasting time and money besides helping in disseminating obscenity.The lawyer Nadeem Sarwar took the plea that tek tok is fomenting harassment and black mailing in big way.

The petitioner prayed the court to issue orders to PTA for slapping ban on tek tok;He also requested the court to direct federation government to enact Privacy Protection Act to save the young generation from negative effects of social media.The petitioner also prayed the court to issue orders for stopping broadcast tek tok video till the decision of this case.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 12 due to absence of the petitioner.

