UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Moved Seeking Disqualification Of All The Political Parties Participating In JUI Azadi March

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:14 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) moved seeking disqualification of all the political parties participating in JUI Azadi March

A plea has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking court orders for disqualifying all political parties participating in JUI Azadi March.Plea was filed by Awami Dost Party senior leader Engineer Syed Mohammad Ilyas in Lahore High Court (LHC)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) A plea has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking court orders for disqualifying all political parties participating in JUI Azadi March.Plea was filed by Awami Dost Party senior leader Engineer Syed Mohammad Ilyas in Lahore High Court (LHC).He said in plea that cost of General Election is more than 50 million.

The said political parties are not accepting the current election and they are befooling people by voicing protest and staging dharnas.He said except PML-N no other party enjoys majority in Senate and National Assembly.These political parties are voilating the Election Commission code of conduct and constitution of Pakistan by demanding snap elections.

.He requested to court to declare them disqualify for general election and deseat their members of JUI, PKMAP, PML-N and People party from Senate and National Assembly.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Senate Protest Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Azadi March All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

‘Payments are coming to national kitty,’ says ..

5 minutes ago

13 arrested over water theft, gas refilling in Sar ..

1 minute ago

New York Governor Orders Police to Increase Patrol ..

1 minute ago

3 persons killed on property dispute in Peshawar

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to auct ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to cut ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.