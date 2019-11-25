Lahore High Court (LHC) moved seeking disqualification of all the political parties participating in JUI Azadi March

(@imziishan)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) A plea has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking court orders for disqualifying all political parties participating in JUI Azadi March.Plea was filed by Awami Dost Party senior leader Engineer Syed Mohammad Ilyas in Lahore High Court (LHC).He said in plea that cost of General Election is more than 50 million.

The said political parties are not accepting the current election and they are befooling people by voicing protest and staging dharnas.He said except PML-N no other party enjoys majority in Senate and National Assembly.These political parties are voilating the Election Commission code of conduct and constitution of Pakistan by demanding snap elections.

.He requested to court to declare them disqualify for general election and deseat their members of JUI, PKMAP, PML-N and People party from Senate and National Assembly.