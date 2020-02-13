UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Grants Bail To Jamshed Dasti

Thu 13th February 2020

Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench has approved the bail plea of former member National Assembly Jamshed Dasti.LHC Multan bench justice Mushtaq Ahmad took up the bail plea of Jamshed Dasti for hearing on Thursday

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench has approved the bail plea of former member National Assembly Jamshed Dasti.LHC Multan bench justice Mushtaq Ahmad took up the bail plea of Jamshed Dasti for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing judge while reprimanding police observed, "This case is based upon maladfide intent".

Judge has declared the judgment of local court of Muzaffargarh magistrate null and void and remarked that Jamshed Dasti was kept in illegal custody and he should be released just now.Court has also approved his protective bail till Feb 20.Last week police had arrested Jamshed Dasti chief of Awami Raj Party and former member National Assembly from Multan.A case was registered against him of oil theft and abduction of oil tanker staff.Two former police guards of popular of Dasti along with five of his aides were also nominated in the case.

