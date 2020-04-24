UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court (LHC) Notifies New Timing Of Court In Ramzan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:41 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) notifies new timing of Court in Ramzan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday notified court timing for High Court and lower courts across the province during the Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarik

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday notified court timing for High Court and lower courts across the province during the Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarik.

According to the notification, the office hours in Lahore High Court Lahore and its regional benches including Rawalpindi will be from 09 a:m to 2.

30 p:m in working days from Monday to Thursday, whereas the working time on Friday will be from 9 AM to 12 O'Clock.

Similarly, the working hours in Sessions and Civil courts from Monday to Thursday will be from 8 a:m to 2 p:m whereas timings for Friday will be observed from 8 a:m to 12.30 p:m with effect from first of Ramzan .

