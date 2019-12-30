Lahore High Court (LHC) office raises objection over petition filed against NAB amendment ordinance-2019

Lahore High Court (LHC) Office has raised objection over the petition filed against NAB amendment ordinance-2019

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) Office has raised objection over the petition filed against NAB amendment ordinance-2019.The presidential ordinance regarding NAB laws was challenged in LHC.

The court pointed out that the petition could not be fixed for an immediate hearing due to winter holidays, and it could be heard after holidays.Human Rights leader advocate Ishtiaq had filed petition taking the plea restricting the NAB powers will lead to promote corruption.

Bureaucracy has been given free hand to commit corruption. NAB amendment ordinance is sheer violation of articles 5, 19 and 25 of the constitution.The petitioner prayed the court to issue orders to halt immediate implementation of this ordinance.