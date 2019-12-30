UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court (LHC) Office Raises Objection Over Petition Filed Against NAB Amendment Ordinance-2019

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:41 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) office raises objection over petition filed against NAB amendment ordinance-2019

Lahore High Court (LHC) Office has raised objection over the petition filed against NAB amendment ordinance-2019

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) Office has raised objection over the petition filed against NAB amendment ordinance-2019.The presidential ordinance regarding NAB laws was challenged in LHC.

The court pointed out that the petition could not be fixed for an immediate hearing due to winter holidays, and it could be heard after holidays.Human Rights leader advocate Ishtiaq had filed petition taking the plea restricting the NAB powers will lead to promote corruption.

Bureaucracy has been given free hand to commit corruption. NAB amendment ordinance is sheer violation of articles 5, 19 and 25 of the constitution.The petitioner prayed the court to issue orders to halt immediate implementation of this ordinance.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Holidays Lead Court

Recent Stories

Nearly half (47%) internet users say they prefer Y ..

58 seconds ago

1122 service to be extended in KP far flung areas ..

1 minute ago

Govt move to streamline BISP lauded

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy holds Operational Commands, Industri ..

4 minutes ago

Dense fog disrupts road traffic in Punjab, KP

4 minutes ago

Funds for supplying gas to I/11 sector approved

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.