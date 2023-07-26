Open Menu

Lahore High Court (LHC) Orders To Impound Vehicles Over Wrong Parking

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles over wrong parking

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered traffic police to impound vehicles in police stations over wrong parking in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered traffic police to impound vehicles in police stations over wrong parking in the city.

The court also ordered traffic police to enhance fines over violations of the traffic rules.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing different petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to control smog.

The court observed that increase in fines would definitely force people to obey traffic laws and ordered traffic police to enhance fines. The court also ordered strict action over violation of one-way besides ordering traffic police to continue a crackdown on motorcyclists riding without helmets.

The officials of Lahore Development Authority, Traffic police and environment department appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Police Vehicles Traffic Court

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

8 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

4 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

4 minutes ago
 Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messag ..

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - ..

4 minutes ago
 Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4 ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at p ..

23 minutes ago
 Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara touri ..

Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at int'l level: Dr Ramesh

4 minutes ago
PML-N to contest next elections with full preparat ..

PML-N to contest next elections with full preparation: Minister for Interior Ran ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's working

2 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits affected village of Chiniot

2 minutes ago
 Peshawar's environmental samples tested polio posi ..

Peshawar's environmental samples tested polio positive

2 minutes ago
 Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects wo ..

Dubai sees completion of 9 real estate projects worth AED4.06bn in H1&#039;23

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan