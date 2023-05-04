UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) Orders Usman Buzdar To Join Investigations Of Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 10:25 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to join investigations of a case registered by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against him

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Usman Buzdar against non-provision of details of cases registered by the ACE against him.

During the proceedings, a law officer informed the court that Usman Buzdar had not joined the investigations of a case registered by the ACE. He also pleaded with the court to withdraw its orders of restraining ACE from arrest of the former chief minister in undisclosed cases.

However, the court did not accept the plea of withdrawing its previous orders but ordered Usman Buzdar to immediately join the investigations of the case, adding that if he failed to join the investigations then his petition would be dismissed.

Subsequently, the court extended the orders of restraining ACE from arrest of Usman Buzdar till May 5 and sought reply from the ACE to the petition.

Usman Buzdar had approached the court with a request to direct ACE authorities to provide details of all cases registered against him. He also expressed apprehension of his arrest in undisclosed cases.

